ReddCoin (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $27.08 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $56,039.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,025.80 or 0.99728168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00265288 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00161504 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00334578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

