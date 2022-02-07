Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $28.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock worth $6,525,179 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

