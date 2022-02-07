Redwood Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,824 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $375,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after buying an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter.

CHK stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

