Redwood Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,069,000. AerCap comprises about 3.4% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of AerCap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.