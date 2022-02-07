Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $14.03 Million Position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,512 shares during the period. Studio City International accounts for 1.1% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Studio City International worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Studio City International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MSC stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $625.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

Studio City International Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

