Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $41.88 Million Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Redwood Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,873,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,952 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for about 3.2% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned about 4.93% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

