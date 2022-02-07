Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $66.93 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 5.1% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Bausch Health Companies worth $66,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,700,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,554,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,264,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,041 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

