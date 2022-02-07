Redwood Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,338,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,451,000. Altice USA comprises about 3.7% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Altice USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

