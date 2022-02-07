Redwood Capital Management LLC Purchases 729,933 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the quarter. American Public Education comprises about 3.0% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 8.06% of American Public Education worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Public Education by 118.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Public Education by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $372.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.