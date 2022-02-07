Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 4,923,017 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Redwood Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,923,017 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust makes up 1.3% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Service Properties Trust worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.44 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

