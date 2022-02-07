Redwood Capital Management LLC Sells 73,666 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Redwood Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. Herc comprises approximately 1.9% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Herc worth $24,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Herc by 192.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $160.24 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

