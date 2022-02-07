Redwood Capital Management LLC Takes $13.43 Million Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 2.26% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $783,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STGW stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. Stagwell Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.