Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.52% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $313,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $156.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.61 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

