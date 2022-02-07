Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,316.50.
Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71.
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.