Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.61) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,316.50.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Relx by 17.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.