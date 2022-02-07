Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 49,900 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EPAM Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $453.68 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $581.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.