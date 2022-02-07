Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of TechnipFMC worth $28,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Shares of FTI opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

