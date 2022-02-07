Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of NVR worth $32,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,275.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,330.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,582.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,249.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $76.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,387.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

