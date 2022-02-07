Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Balchem worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Balchem by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

BCPC opened at $139.51 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

