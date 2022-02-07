Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.66% of Stewart Information Services worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock valued at $511,660 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $73.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.