Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.88% of Anika Therapeutics worth $29,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.19, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $39.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

