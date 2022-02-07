Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

