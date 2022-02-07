Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,100 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 118,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sensata Technologies worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.