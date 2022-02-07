Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,228,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,228,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $28,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 88,646 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4,411.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 170,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

