Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 149,800 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Ferroglobe worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

