Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 150,666 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.68% of City Office REIT worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

