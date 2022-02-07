Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 216,118 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216,118 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,484,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 875,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HOLI opened at $13.75 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $832.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

