Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 354,856 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of International Game Technology worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 32.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 273,970 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 40.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 37.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 774.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 242,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 607,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.