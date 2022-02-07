Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.10% of UFP Technologies worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.25 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

