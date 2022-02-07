Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

