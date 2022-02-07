RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $154.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

