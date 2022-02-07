Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $772.48 million and $63.85 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00008228 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00107626 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token's total supply is 523,984,855 coins and its circulating supply is 213,544,667 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

