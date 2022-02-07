renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $450,379.09 and approximately $27,248.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.32 or 0.07160851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.53 or 0.99565931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006533 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

