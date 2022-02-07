ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report sales of $25.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.18 million and the highest is $26.30 million. ReneSola reported sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.02 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.13 million, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $151.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ReneSola stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,932 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 211,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,970 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.