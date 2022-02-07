ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.22 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $6,502,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

