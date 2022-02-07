Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Holdings Lowered by Collaborative Holdings Management LP

Collaborative Holdings Management LP cut its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center accounts for 4.8% of Collaborative Holdings Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Collaborative Holdings Management LP owned about 0.31% of Rent-A-Center worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 286.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $225,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.