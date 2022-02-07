REPO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $747,432.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. REPO has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $747,432.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.