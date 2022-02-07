Request Achieves Market Cap of $282.18 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $282.18 million and $25.74 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00107662 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

