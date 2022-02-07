Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

GWW has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $364.72 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

