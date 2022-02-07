Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wix.com Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wix.com in a report released on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan expects that the information services provider will earn $4.96 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.11.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $119.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.50. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Wix.com by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

