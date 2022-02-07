Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Copa in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.