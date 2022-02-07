Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

