Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Electronic Arts Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.71 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

