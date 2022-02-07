Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.45. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.