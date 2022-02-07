Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (ATZAF, BAM, BBU, BBU.UN, BCE, BEP, BEP.UN, BYDGF, CPRX, EXE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 7th:

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.49).

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) was given a C$3.80 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,840.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00.

