Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 7th (ATZAF, BAM, BBU, BBU.UN, BCE, BEP, BEP.UN, BYDGF, CPRX, EXE)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, February 7th:

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $75.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$66.50 to C$68.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$244.00 to C$225.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $12.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 195 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.49).

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$37.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) was given a C$3.80 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1,840.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00.

