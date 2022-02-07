Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Headwater Exploration (HWX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE: HWX) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.
- 1/25/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.75.
TSE HWX traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,642. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.74. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$3.27 and a one year high of C$7.66.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
