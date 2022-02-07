Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Headwater Exploration (HWX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE: HWX) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

1/25/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

1/19/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Headwater Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.75.

TSE HWX traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,642. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.74. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a one year low of C$3.27 and a one year high of C$7.66.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

