Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paycom Software (PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2022 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Paycom Software is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Paycom Software was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

1/25/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $392.00 to $380.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Paycom Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

1/13/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $622.00 to $498.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Paycom Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $565.00 to $392.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $325.76 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Paycom Software Inc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.