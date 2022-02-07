Research Analysts Set Expectations for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $268.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.35. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

