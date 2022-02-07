Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.64.

NYSE BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.