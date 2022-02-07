Research Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$300.60.

Shares of EDV opened at C$29.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.53. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

