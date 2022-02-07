Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

GILD opened at $63.90 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

